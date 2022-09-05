TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

