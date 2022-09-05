TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,815. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

