TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,984 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.92. 124,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,302. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

