TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 779 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. 14,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,449. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.