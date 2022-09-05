TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,151 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.26 on Monday, reaching $394.28. 777,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

