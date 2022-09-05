The Bank of East Asia, Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Bank of East Asia Trading Down 3.3 %

BKEAY stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

