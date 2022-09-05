The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

