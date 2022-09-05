The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.5 %

HSY stock opened at $224.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.