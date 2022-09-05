The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $291.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day moving average is $304.46.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.