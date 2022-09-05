The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 136,962 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 167,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 168,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,594. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

