The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. 234,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.