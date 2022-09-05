The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 234,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,594. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

