The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. 234,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.