The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069,117 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $421,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $206,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 299,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,835. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

