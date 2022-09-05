Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Tidewater Stock Performance
TDW opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $986.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Further Reading
