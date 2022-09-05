Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Boosts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,110 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify makes up 0.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.27% of DoubleVerify worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DV. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $29,623,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 717,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 605,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,879,985 shares of company stock worth $177,262,109 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.92. 37,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.77.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

