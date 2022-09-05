Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $125.93 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,360 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up 4.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $125,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $85,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,242. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

