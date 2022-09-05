Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 3.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.61% of NVR worth $89,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $23.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,093.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,419.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

