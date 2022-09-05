Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40,770 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 6.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.11% of American Express worth $157,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 4,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in American Express by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in American Express by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 141,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.79. 158,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,831. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.