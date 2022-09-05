Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Kaufman Brothers lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.28.

TSE:TD opened at C$85.53 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.16. The stock has a market cap of C$155.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

