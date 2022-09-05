Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $0.84

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $43.43 million and $1.37 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,618,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars.

