Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 218,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $24.18 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

