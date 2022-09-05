Treynor Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.