Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 384 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9,368.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $35.45 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

