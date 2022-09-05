Treynor Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $52.22.
