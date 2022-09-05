Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Raised to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 160 ($1.93).

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £350.02 million and a PE ratio of 327.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 79.30 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.60 ($1.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 2,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). Also, insider Robert Orr acquired 113,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

