Truist Financial Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $50.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.