TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $14.31 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. América Móvil comprises about 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,909,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 855,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMX. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

AMX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. 121,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

