TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 197,900 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. AgroFresh Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AGFS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.68. 2,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

