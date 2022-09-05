TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,173. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

