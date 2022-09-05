UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,888.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $171,293.66 and approximately $70,888.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022279 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

