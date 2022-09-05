Uhive Price Tops $0.0006 (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $107,703.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
About Uhive
Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.
Uhive Coin Trading
