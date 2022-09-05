Uhive Price Tops $0.0006 (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $107,703.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

About Uhive

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Uhive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

