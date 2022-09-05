Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Price Target Lowered to 20.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.20 to 20.90 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $23.85.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.