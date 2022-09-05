UniFarm Price Hits $0.0028 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market cap of $108,265.93 and approximately $44,810.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniFarm Coin Trading

