Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $44.60 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

