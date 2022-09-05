UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 257,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $516.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

