Uptrennd Market Capitalization Tops $24,592.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $24,592.00 and $1.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00081684 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

