VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1,184.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $99,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

GDX traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,147,578. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

