Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,396.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 937,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 920,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 154,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

