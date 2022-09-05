Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is American Money Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

