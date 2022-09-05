Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $99,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 246,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

