Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 654.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 965,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 112,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,313,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

