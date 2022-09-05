Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 158.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.