Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

VTYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

