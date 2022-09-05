VeraOne (VRO) One Day Volume Hits $19,377.00

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. VeraOne has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $19,377.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for about $55.34 or 0.00280080 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011943 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.
VeraOne Coin Profile
VRO is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io.
