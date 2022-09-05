Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of VZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. 1,196,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,670,855. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
