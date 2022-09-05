Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -182.26, a P/E/G ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 over the last 90 days. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

