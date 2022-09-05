VIDY (VIDY) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. VIDY has a market cap of $1.27 million and $282,440.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

