Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $902,556.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,006,256 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

