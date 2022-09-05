VITE Hits Market Cap of $13.04 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $1.24 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00079934 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 515,552,614 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

